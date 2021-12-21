Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.18 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

