Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 133,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 306,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 1,044,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Apple stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.