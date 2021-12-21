Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

