Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Apria alerts:

APR traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,547 shares of company stock worth $12,798,869.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.