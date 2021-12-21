Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

APR stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $56,732.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,547 shares of company stock worth $12,798,869 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Apria by 160.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

