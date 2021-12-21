AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQB. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

