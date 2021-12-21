Aquestive Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 684 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AQST traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.