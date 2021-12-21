Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen Sells 2,299 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

