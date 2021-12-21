Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Up 22.7%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN)’s share price shot up 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 2,778,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,253,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

