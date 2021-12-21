argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.71.

ARGX stock opened at $337.51 on Monday. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.29 and its 200-day moving average is $307.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

