Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $185.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

