Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 2.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.42. 33,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,060,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,503,733 shares of company stock worth $201,500,782 and sold 92,440 shares worth $11,141,054. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

