Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
