Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

