Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 179,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66. The company has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

