ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 3,453,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,248 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

