Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $62,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $240,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average of $336.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

