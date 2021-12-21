Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $69.45 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,904. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

