Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.76 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

