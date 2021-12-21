Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

