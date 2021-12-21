Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCG opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.