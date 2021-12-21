Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

