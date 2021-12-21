AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 314,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $421,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.20. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

