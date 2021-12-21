Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Compass Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.63) -1.55 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and Compass Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 282.08%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.54%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -112.24% -69.90% Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47%

Summary

Axcella Health beats Compass Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

