Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,049. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.