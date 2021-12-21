B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 2,645 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

