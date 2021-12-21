B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 8,353 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.