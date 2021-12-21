B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

