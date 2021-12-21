B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,475 shares of company stock worth $46,097,434 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

