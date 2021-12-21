BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.85) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.52) to GBX 555 ($7.33) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

BA stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.32. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

