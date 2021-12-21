Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.90 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

