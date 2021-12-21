Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

