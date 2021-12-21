Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.34 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

