Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 11,000 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 868.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

