Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,682 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $31,719,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $13,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

