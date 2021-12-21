Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

