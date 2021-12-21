Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $201.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.