Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

