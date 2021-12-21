Basid Coin Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $154,586.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

