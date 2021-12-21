Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 4,380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.