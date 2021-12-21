Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

