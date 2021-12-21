BCM Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

