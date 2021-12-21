BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

