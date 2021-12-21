Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $20.27. 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

