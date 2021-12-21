BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

