Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Shares of BSKYU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

