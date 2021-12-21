BinaryX 24 Hour Volume Hits $61.82 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $73.42 or 0.00151032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $148.53 million and $61.82 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00546988 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

