Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Trading Up 3.1%

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,450 ($45.58) and last traded at GBX 3,350 ($44.26). Approximately 2,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($42.94).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,570.48. The firm has a market cap of £174.50 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

Get Bioventix alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. Bioventix’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 204 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,864.20 ($10,390.01).

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.