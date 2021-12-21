BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,406.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $228,634.29 and $36,406.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006759 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

