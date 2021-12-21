Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.76 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.86 or 0.00088028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $750.59 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00325301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

