BitcoinPoS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $574.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $311,140.88 and $574.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,226,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015,345 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.